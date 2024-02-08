Two men have been arrested after a 65-year-old man was found dead inside a property.

It was discovered that the man’s bank card had been used since his death.

West Midlands Police arrived on Baldmoor Lake Road, in Erdington just after 9am on Tuesday (6 February) after being alerted by a concerned relative.

A man believed to be the occupant was found dead inside the house.

A 25-year-old is being questioned on suspicion of murder and fraud and a 51-year-old is detained on suspicion of fraud.

A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of his death.

Police continue to conduct a forensic examination at the address and speak to neighbours.