Landslip closes part of the A40 in Herefordshire after heavy rain

Drivers have been advised to allow more time for their journeys after a landslip blocked the A40 at Leys Bend in Herefordshire.

Both carriageways have been closed between the A446 Dixton roundabout at the border with Wales, and the A49 Wilton roundabout.

National Highways has warned that the closures are likely to remain in place over the weekend "for safety reasons."

They added that temporary concrete barriers will be installed "to prevent any further material falling on to the road."

The government-owned company added: "Eastbound traffic is advised to follow the solid circle diversion along the A466 towards Monmouth to the junction with the A49 at Kings Thorn then travel south on the A49 to Wilton Roundabout and Ross-on-Wye, and rejoin the A40.

"Westbound traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol, which would take them along the same route but in reverse.

"This diversion is not suitable for HGVs or high vehicles due to a low bridge."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...