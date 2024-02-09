Drivers near Birmingham have been reminded to allow extra time for their journeys this weekend while a bridge over the M42 motorway is demolished.

The bridge, between junctions 7 (M6 junction 4) and 6 (Birmingham Airport), was hit twice in just one week by lorries. National Highways says it's caused "significant damage" - leaving the southbound carriageway reduced down to two lanes for safety reasons.

The government-owned company has stated that this weekend, the bridge will be demolished, weather permitting.

The M42 will be closed from 9:00pm on Friday 9 February to 5:00am on Monday 12 February.

The southbound carriageway will be closed from junction 9 to junction 6, as well as the link arm from the M6 south to M42 south, and the link arm from M6 north to M42 south.

The northbound carriageway will be closed from junction 6 to 7 including the link to the M6, but National Highways says there'll be no impact on the M6 toll.

The bridge, which carries the A452 over the motorway was originally going to be demolished in 2025.

The bridge has had "significant damage" from being hit by lorries. Credit: National Highways

Greg Fernee, from National Highways, said: "To remove the bridge in a safe and controlled manner, we need to close the road for a full weekend.

"People will need to plan their journeys carefully, by checking diversion routes and allowing extra time particularly if they have a flight to catch from Birmingham Airport or are attending an event at the NEC.

"We are grateful for the patience of road users since the bridge was first hit at the start of the year and over the last week while we’ve been carrying out preparation work for this weekend’s operation."

