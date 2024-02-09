Leicestershire Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash on the M1, where a car drove the wrong way on the motorway before colliding with a lorry.

Officers were called at 4:32am on the morning of Friday 9 February with reports of a car travelling the wrong way along the M1 northbound carriageway.

They then received information that the car, a blue Jaguar X-Type, had collided with a lorry.

The driver of the Jaguar was pronounced deceased at the scene, whilst the HGV driver was uninjured.

Emergency services responded to the scene, leaving the carriageway closed in both directions - the southbound carriageway has since reopened.

Leicestershire Police stated: "Due to recent police contact with the deceased, in line with procedure, a mandatory referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)."

Detective Constable Charlotte Wright, from Leicestershire Police said: "I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the Jaguar prior to the collision or the collision itself.

"If you have any information, which may include any dashcam footage, please get in touch with us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...