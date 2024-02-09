After days of heavy rain, flood warnings have been issued across the region as river levels continue to rise.

In Worcester, a small 'landslide' occurred when a wall collapsed onto the street following days of heavy rain. Herefordshire, too, saw a small landslip that closed parts of the A40 in both directions.

Across the region, more than 30 flood warnings are in place - Warwickshire and Worcestershire have the most flood warnings issued due to high water levels on the River Avon and the River Severn.

Flood alerts - which are different to a warning, meaning a flood is possible, not likely - are also in place across the Midlands.

A wall collapsed on Reservoir Lane in Worcester. Credit: Worcester County Council Highways

Check here to see if your area is affected - or use the Environment Agency website for the most up-to-date flood warnings.

EAST MIDLANDS

Derbyshire - 8 flood warnings

River Amber at Ambergate

River Blithe from Blithfield Reservoir to Bancroft

River Erewash and Boundary Brook at Trowell and Stapleford

River Erewash at Ilkeston

River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston and Croxall

River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow-upon-Soar

River Soar at Zouch Island

Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey

Leicestershire - 16 flood warnings

River Anker at Mancetter, Witherley, and Atherstone

River Anker at Polesworth

River Avon at Bretford

River Avon at Marston and Wolston

River Avon at Little Lawford and Newnham Grounds

River Avon at Rugby and Newbold-on-Avon

River Avon at Stanford-on-Avon

River Erewash and Boundary Brook at Trowell and Stapleford

River Erewash at Ilkeston

River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston, and Croxall

River Sence from Temple Mill to Sheepy Magna

River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow-upon-Soar

River Soar at Zouch Island

River Wreake at Frisby-on-the-Wreake

River Wreake for mills at Hoby, Thrussington, and Ratcliffe

Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey

Nottinghamshire - 4 flood warnings

River Erewash and Boundary Brook at Trowell and Stapleford

River Erewash at Ilkeston

River Maun at Haughton, Milton, and West Drayton

River Soar at Zouch Island

Northamptonshire - 10 flood warnings

River Avon at Rugby and Newbold-on-Avon

River Avon at Stanford-on-Avon

River Flit, River Hit, and River Ivel at Shefford and Clifton

River Great Ouse and Padbury Brook at Thornton, Beachampton, and Passenham

River Leam at Grandborough and Kites Hardwick

River Ouzel at Bletchley and Caldecotte

River Ouzel at Leighton Buzzard, Stoke Hammond, and Great Brickhill

River Ouzel at Simpson, Woolstone, Middleton, and Willen

River Soar at Sharnford including Croft Mill

Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey

Watch footage of the Environment Agency pumping surface water away to prevent homes from flooding in Powick, Worcestershire.

WEST MIDLANDS

West Midlands (Birmingham, Coventry, Wolverhampton) - 3 flood warnings

River Avon at Bubbenhall

River Avon at Marston and Wolston

River Blythe at Blythe End

River Blythe at Earlswood

River Cole at Coleshill

Finham Brook at Kenilworth

Warwickshire - 25 flood warnings

Finham Brook at Kenilworth

River Alne at Aston Cantlow and Great Alne

River Anker at Amington, Tamworth

River Anker at Mancetter, Witherley, and Atherstone

River Anker at Polesworth

River Avon at Bretford

River Avon at Bubbenhall

River Avon at Evesham

River Avon at Little Lawford and Newnham Grounds

River Avon at Marston and Wolston

River Avon at Rugby and Newbold-on-Avon

River Avon at Warwick

River Avon at Weston-on-Avon and Welford-on-Avon

River Blythe at Blyth End

River Blythe at Earlswood

River Cole at Coleshill

River Dene at Walton

River Leam at Eathorpe, Huningham, and Offchurch

River Leam at Grandborough

River Leam at Leamington

River Leam at Marton

River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston, and Croxall

River Sence from Temple Mill to Sheepy Magna

River Soar at Sharnford including Croft Mill

Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey

Staffordshire - 3 flood warnings

River Blythe at Blythe End

River Cole at Coleshill

River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston, and Croxall

Worcestershire - 23 flood warnings

River Alne at Aston Cantlow and Great Alne

River Avon at Birlingham and Eckington

River Avon at Evesham

River Avon at Fladbury and Cropthorne

River Avon at Pershore and Wick

River Avon at Strensham and Bredon

River Avon at Twyning

River Avon at Weston-on-Avon and Welford-on-Avon

River Avon at Wyre Piddle

River Blythe at Earlswood

River Severn at Abbots Court, Deerhurst

River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh

River Severn at Bushley

River Severn at Chaceley and Haw Bridge

River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey, and Callow End

River Severn at Upton-upon-Severn and Saxons Lode

River Severn at Pitchcroft, North Worcester

River Severn at Tewkesbury

River Severn in South Worcester

River Teme in Bransford

River Teme at Knightwick, Doddenham and Broadwas

River Teme at Leigh

River Teme at Stanford Bridge

Herefordshire - 1 flood warning

River Teme at Knightwick, Doddenham and Broadwas

River Teme at Leigh

River Teme at Stanford Bridge

Shropshire - 1 flood warning

River Teme at Stamford Bridge

