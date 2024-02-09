The Midlands braces for more flooding with warnings in place across the region

cred Worcester City Council
Across the region, more than 30 flood warnings are in place - meaning that flooding is expected as river levels continue to rise. Credit: Worcester City Council

After days of heavy rain, flood warnings have been issued across the region as river levels continue to rise.

In Worcester, a small 'landslide' occurred when a wall collapsed onto the street following days of heavy rain. Herefordshire, too, saw a small landslip that closed parts of the A40 in both directions.

Across the region, more than 30 flood warnings are in place - Warwickshire and Worcestershire have the most flood warnings issued due to high water levels on the River Avon and the River Severn.

Flood alerts - which are different to a warning, meaning a flood is possible, not likely - are also in place across the Midlands.

A wall collapsed on Reservoir Lane in Worcester. Credit: Worcester County Council Highways

Check here to see if your area is affected - or use the Environment Agency website for the most up-to-date flood warnings.

EAST MIDLANDS

Derbyshire - 8 flood warnings

  • River Amber at Ambergate

  • River Blithe from Blithfield Reservoir to Bancroft

  • River Erewash and Boundary Brook at Trowell and Stapleford

  • River Erewash at Ilkeston

  • River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston and Croxall

  • River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow-upon-Soar

  • River Soar at Zouch Island

  • Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey

Leicestershire - 16 flood warnings

  • River Anker at Mancetter, Witherley, and Atherstone

  • River Anker at Polesworth

  • River Avon at Bretford

  • River Avon at Marston and Wolston

  • River Avon at Little Lawford and Newnham Grounds

  • River Avon at Rugby and Newbold-on-Avon

  • River Avon at Stanford-on-Avon

  • River Erewash and Boundary Brook at Trowell and Stapleford

  • River Erewash at Ilkeston

  • River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston, and Croxall

  • River Sence from Temple Mill to Sheepy Magna

  • River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow-upon-Soar

  • River Soar at Zouch Island

  • River Wreake at Frisby-on-the-Wreake

  • River Wreake for mills at Hoby, Thrussington, and Ratcliffe

  • Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey

Nottinghamshire - 4 flood warnings

  • River Erewash and Boundary Brook at Trowell and Stapleford

  • River Erewash at Ilkeston

  • River Maun at Haughton, Milton, and West Drayton

  • River Soar at Zouch Island

Northamptonshire - 10 flood warnings

  • River Avon at Rugby and Newbold-on-Avon

  • River Avon at Stanford-on-Avon

  • River Flit, River Hit, and River Ivel at Shefford and Clifton

  • River Great Ouse and Padbury Brook at Thornton, Beachampton, and Passenham

  • River Leam at Grandborough and Kites Hardwick

  • River Ouzel at Bletchley and Caldecotte

  • River Ouzel at Leighton Buzzard, Stoke Hammond, and Great Brickhill

  • River Ouzel at Simpson, Woolstone, Middleton, and Willen

  • River Soar at Sharnford including Croft Mill

  • Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey

Watch footage of the Environment Agency pumping surface water away to prevent homes from flooding in Powick, Worcestershire.

WEST MIDLANDS

West Midlands (Birmingham, Coventry, Wolverhampton) - 3 flood warnings

  • River Avon at Bubbenhall

  • River Avon at Marston and Wolston

  • River Blythe at Blythe End

  • River Blythe at Earlswood

  • River Cole at Coleshill

  • Finham Brook at Kenilworth

Warwickshire - 25 flood warnings

  • Finham Brook at Kenilworth

  • River Alne at Aston Cantlow and Great Alne

  • River Anker at Amington, Tamworth

  • River Anker at Mancetter, Witherley, and Atherstone

  • River Anker at Polesworth

  • River Avon at Bretford

  • River Avon at Bubbenhall

  • River Avon at Evesham

  • River Avon at Little Lawford and Newnham Grounds

  • River Avon at Marston and Wolston

  • River Avon at Rugby and Newbold-on-Avon

  • River Avon at Warwick

  • River Avon at Weston-on-Avon and Welford-on-Avon

  • River Blythe at Blyth End

  • River Blythe at Earlswood

  • River Cole at Coleshill

  • River Dene at Walton

  • River Leam at Eathorpe, Huningham, and Offchurch

  • River Leam at Grandborough

  • River Leam at Leamington

  • River Leam at Marton

  • River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston, and Croxall

  • River Sence from Temple Mill to Sheepy Magna

  • River Soar at Sharnford including Croft Mill

  • Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey

Staffordshire - 3 flood warnings

  • River Blythe at Blythe End

  • River Cole at Coleshill

  • River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston, and Croxall

Worcestershire - 23 flood warnings

  • River Alne at Aston Cantlow and Great Alne

  • River Avon at Birlingham and Eckington

  • River Avon at Evesham

  • River Avon at Fladbury and Cropthorne

  • River Avon at Pershore and Wick

  • River Avon at Strensham and Bredon

  • River Avon at Twyning

  • River Avon at Weston-on-Avon and Welford-on-Avon

  • River Avon at Wyre Piddle

  • River Blythe at Earlswood

  • River Severn at Abbots Court, Deerhurst

  • River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh

  • River Severn at Bushley

  • River Severn at Chaceley and Haw Bridge

  • River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey, and Callow End

  • River Severn at Upton-upon-Severn and Saxons Lode

  • River Severn at Pitchcroft, North Worcester

  • River Severn at Tewkesbury

  • River Severn in South Worcester

  • River Teme in Bransford

  • River Teme at Knightwick, Doddenham and Broadwas

  • River Teme at Leigh

  • River Teme at Stanford Bridge

Herefordshire - 1 flood warning

  • River Teme at Knightwick, Doddenham and Broadwas

  • River Teme at Leigh

  • River Teme at Stanford Bridge

Shropshire - 1 flood warning

  • River Teme at Stamford Bridge

