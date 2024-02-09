The Midlands braces for more flooding with warnings in place across the region
After days of heavy rain, flood warnings have been issued across the region as river levels continue to rise.
In Worcester, a small 'landslide' occurred when a wall collapsed onto the street following days of heavy rain. Herefordshire, too, saw a small landslip that closed parts of the A40 in both directions.
Across the region, more than 30 flood warnings are in place - Warwickshire and Worcestershire have the most flood warnings issued due to high water levels on the River Avon and the River Severn.
Flood alerts - which are different to a warning, meaning a flood is possible, not likely - are also in place across the Midlands.
Check here to see if your area is affected - or use the Environment Agency website for the most up-to-date flood warnings.
EAST MIDLANDS
Derbyshire - 8 flood warnings
River Amber at Ambergate
River Blithe from Blithfield Reservoir to Bancroft
River Erewash and Boundary Brook at Trowell and Stapleford
River Erewash at Ilkeston
River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston and Croxall
River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow-upon-Soar
River Soar at Zouch Island
Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey
Leicestershire - 16 flood warnings
River Anker at Mancetter, Witherley, and Atherstone
River Anker at Polesworth
River Avon at Bretford
River Avon at Marston and Wolston
River Avon at Little Lawford and Newnham Grounds
River Avon at Rugby and Newbold-on-Avon
River Avon at Stanford-on-Avon
River Erewash and Boundary Brook at Trowell and Stapleford
River Erewash at Ilkeston
River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston, and Croxall
River Sence from Temple Mill to Sheepy Magna
River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow-upon-Soar
River Soar at Zouch Island
River Wreake at Frisby-on-the-Wreake
River Wreake for mills at Hoby, Thrussington, and Ratcliffe
Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey
Nottinghamshire - 4 flood warnings
River Erewash and Boundary Brook at Trowell and Stapleford
River Erewash at Ilkeston
River Maun at Haughton, Milton, and West Drayton
River Soar at Zouch Island
Northamptonshire - 10 flood warnings
River Avon at Rugby and Newbold-on-Avon
River Avon at Stanford-on-Avon
River Flit, River Hit, and River Ivel at Shefford and Clifton
River Great Ouse and Padbury Brook at Thornton, Beachampton, and Passenham
River Leam at Grandborough and Kites Hardwick
River Ouzel at Bletchley and Caldecotte
River Ouzel at Leighton Buzzard, Stoke Hammond, and Great Brickhill
River Ouzel at Simpson, Woolstone, Middleton, and Willen
River Soar at Sharnford including Croft Mill
Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey
Watch footage of the Environment Agency pumping surface water away to prevent homes from flooding in Powick, Worcestershire.
WEST MIDLANDS
West Midlands (Birmingham, Coventry, Wolverhampton) - 3 flood warnings
River Avon at Bubbenhall
River Avon at Marston and Wolston
River Blythe at Blythe End
River Blythe at Earlswood
River Cole at Coleshill
Finham Brook at Kenilworth
Warwickshire - 25 flood warnings
Finham Brook at Kenilworth
River Alne at Aston Cantlow and Great Alne
River Anker at Amington, Tamworth
River Anker at Mancetter, Witherley, and Atherstone
River Anker at Polesworth
River Avon at Bretford
River Avon at Bubbenhall
River Avon at Evesham
River Avon at Little Lawford and Newnham Grounds
River Avon at Marston and Wolston
River Avon at Rugby and Newbold-on-Avon
River Avon at Warwick
River Avon at Weston-on-Avon and Welford-on-Avon
River Blythe at Blyth End
River Blythe at Earlswood
River Cole at Coleshill
River Dene at Walton
River Leam at Eathorpe, Huningham, and Offchurch
River Leam at Grandborough
River Leam at Leamington
River Leam at Marton
River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston, and Croxall
River Sence from Temple Mill to Sheepy Magna
River Soar at Sharnford including Croft Mill
Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey
Staffordshire - 3 flood warnings
River Blythe at Blythe End
River Cole at Coleshill
River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston, and Croxall
Worcestershire - 23 flood warnings
River Alne at Aston Cantlow and Great Alne
River Avon at Birlingham and Eckington
River Avon at Evesham
River Avon at Fladbury and Cropthorne
River Avon at Pershore and Wick
River Avon at Strensham and Bredon
River Avon at Twyning
River Avon at Weston-on-Avon and Welford-on-Avon
River Avon at Wyre Piddle
River Blythe at Earlswood
River Severn at Abbots Court, Deerhurst
River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh
River Severn at Bushley
River Severn at Chaceley and Haw Bridge
River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey, and Callow End
River Severn at Upton-upon-Severn and Saxons Lode
River Severn at Pitchcroft, North Worcester
River Severn at Tewkesbury
River Severn in South Worcester
River Teme in Bransford
River Teme at Knightwick, Doddenham and Broadwas
River Teme at Leigh
River Teme at Stanford Bridge
Herefordshire - 1 flood warning
River Teme at Knightwick, Doddenham and Broadwas
River Teme at Leigh
River Teme at Stanford Bridge
Shropshire - 1 flood warning
River Teme at Stamford Bridge
