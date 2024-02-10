A man has been charged with the murder of another man in Erdington earlier this week.

Wallis Webb, 65, was found dead at a property in Baldmoor Lake Road on Tuesday morning (6 February).

Sakander Hussain, of Ingleton Road, Birmingham, was arrested on Thursday and has now been charged with murder and fraud by false representation.

The 25-year-old has appeared before Birmingham Magistrates court today (10 February) where he was remanded until his next court appearance.

A 51-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of fraud, has been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.

The family of Wallis Webb have released this statement: “To try to compress a life into short sentences does not do anybody justice. This is by far the hardest of them all.

"Wallis was a councillor for a short period of time, because he really believed in trying to help others and felt strongly about the hardships people now have to endure without the help so many need.

"This is yet another life taken in a shocking and senseless manner."

