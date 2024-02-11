Firefighters are in attendance at a derelict hotel in Coventry.

West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 6.45am today (Sunday 11 February), we received a call regarding a fire within the former Allesley Hotel, Birmingham Road, Coventry.

"Our crews arrived to find a significant fire involving multiple parts of the derelict 3-story hotel.

"Crews from Canley, Coventry, Foleshill, and Binley fire stations were first on scene.

"There are currently 10 fire engines and multiple support vehicles in attendance as crews wearing breathing apparatus work to tackle the blaze.

"Birmingham Road is currently closed in both directions. We advise local residents to keep windows and doors closed."

More to follow...