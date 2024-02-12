Three councillors at Warwickshire County Council accused of making offensive comments about children with special educational needs have been removed from their committee.

The comments during a debate on SEND provision in the county questioned whether some children "were just really badly behaved", and "needed a form of strict correction".

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Cllr Brian Hammersley and Cllr Clare Golby, all Conservatives, have subsequently been criticised for the language they used on 25 January.

Cllr Morgan, the former cabinet member for children and young people queried whether some SEND children "were just really badly behaved" and "needed a form of strict correction."

Cllr Hammersley asked: "Was there something in the water?" and "Where were they all when I was at school?"

Cllr Clare Golby questioned: "What comes down to parenting and what comes down to SEND issues – how do we identify that and what pathways do we put people on that perhaps don’t have an SEND need but do have parenting skill shortages?"

In a statement Warwickshire County Council said, “Whilst a formal investigation is underway, it can be confirmed the councillors concerned have been removed from the Overview and Scrutiny Committee. Replacements will be appointed in due course.”