Two hour queues on M6 after two crashes leave six in hospital

There are delays of two hours and queues of nine miles after two crashes on a section of the M6 left six people in hospital.

The motorway was closed after 11:30am on Monday morning (12 February) following collisions on the northbound and southbound carriageways between junctions 16 for Crewe and 15 for Stoke-on-Trent.

The motorway was closed in both directions but the northbound carriageway has since reopened.

The southbound closure is likely to be in place for some time, according to National Highways.

A man, woman and child were taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital after the two-car crash on the southbound side.

A woman and two children were also taken to the same hospital after two lorries and a car crashed on the northbound side at about 11:50am.

A spokesperson from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We went to two separate collisions on the M6 this morning (Monday 12 February), resulting in six people going to hospital.

"In the first of those two incidents, crews from Newcastle and Sandyford went to the southbound carriageway, between junctions 15 and 16, just after 11.30am.

"A car and a van were involved in the collision.

"We helped to rescue a woman and a child from inside one of the vehicles. Their injuries weren’t believed to be serious and both of them were taken to hospital.

"The driver of the van, a man, was also taken to hospital.

"Crews from Hanley and Longton were also called to a collision on the northbound side involving two lorries and a car.

"Three people were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for precautionary checks."