A baker from Walsall has created a seven foot high model of Taylor Swift, wearing the Kansas City Chiefs sweater, to mark the Super Bowl over the weekend.

The singer is in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs' player Travis Kelce.

Lara Mason is well known for her life-size replicas made out of sponge, previously creating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

But this is her tallest cake yet at a whopping seven foot high. Swift herself is five foot eleven inches, and as she's depicted holding the Super Bowl trophy, in honour of her NFL star boyfriend, that adds the extra inches.

Mason used 130kg of ingredients in the masterpiece, which took a total of 38 hours over five working days.

Lara Mason works on her creation Credit: Lara Mason

It was created a bit like a wedding cake, with an internal frame to give it height, while not crushing the layers underneath. The frame is made from food grade metal and plastic, much like the cutlery.

Mason says this project was particularly personal,

"My husband played American football when we were at university together in Sunderland and really caught the bug for it.

"Being able to combine Taylor and the Super Bowl on this project made it extra special."

