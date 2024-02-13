Play Brightcove video

A mother from Worcestershire who believes her four-year-old son has the eating disorder, Arfid, says she will do all she can to get treatment after being told none exists in the county.

It comes as ITV news has learned that despite a recent death, there are no national NHS guidelines on how to treat Arfid which has been a recognised condition for more than 10 years.

James Cartwright-Kilcline barely eats. He survives on five 'safe' foods of which he will eat a couple of a day. He won't tolerate water.

He has autism and the condiiton is more common among autistic children.

His mum Claire Cartwright-Clamp from Stourport-on-Severn suspects Arfid but says she was passed from one health professional to another when she sought help.

She said:"James goes to a specialist nursery now and they too have concerns that he has Arfid as they recognise the signs.

"I have gone back to my GP and I've gone to various medical professionals and there isn't any help, I'm told, to either refer or diagnose ARFID in Worcestershire. I have asked if James can be transferred outside the county but that doesn't also seem to be possible. So at the moment we're supposed to wait until a service might appear."

She says she's had many other parents contact her saying they are in a similar situation.

"I think parents have asked for help, and when they're told the service isn't there, they think there's nothing they can do.

"They just feel like a door has been shut in their face. And I would like to see the door opened. And I would like to see these families that are worried about their children have the care provided because we don't want another death."

What is Arfid?

Arfid is a recognised eating disorder but there are no national guidelines over how best to treat it

Arfid stands for Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder. Signs can include hypersensitivity to taste, texture, smell, appearance, lack of interest in foodrefusal of an entire food group and fear of eating in case of choking or vomiting.

It isn't picky eating or driven by body image or a desire to lose weight.

Lucy Morrison's seven-year-old son Alfie from Stockport in the North West, died suddenly after a severely restricted diet left him malnourished. She sought help countless times but Arfid was only diagnosed after his death.

Stockport NHS Foundation NHS Trust has since apologised and made changes.

Alfie Nicholls was diagnosed with Arifid after his death. An inquest heard there was a lack of professional curiosity about his diet. Credit: Lucy Morrison

His inquest found there was a lack of communication and professional curiosity about the nutritional value of his diet. For years Lucy had blamed herself.

Now t he two mothers have met and Lucy is helping Claire get the help she needs.

Claire said:'When I read about Alfie's story and all he and Lucy went through it made my heart stop. It shouldn't be happening and I'll be damned if I let it happen again."

Lucy said speaking to a mother like Claire had helped her feel less alone.

"Firstly I feel heard because I realise I'm not alone. And I'm really hoping that Alfie's story and what he had to go through every day can now help James's story. And he's just one little boy. There's so many more."

A spokesperson for NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire Integrated Care Board (ICB) said: “While we currently fund specialist services for ARFID cases, it's important to acknowledge the limited availability of such providers nationwide.

"However, the ICB recognises the importance of accessibility and local care, and is reviewing the local pathway to ensure more timely intervention and support for affected individuals and their families."

NHS England also told us it that its eating disorder guidance for children and young people is being updated to include Arfid and is due to be published later this year.

For help and advice on Arfid go to Beat, the Eating Disorder Charity or Arfid Awareness UK