Watch the shocking moment the dog walker shoves through the barriers whilst cars wait for the train to pass.

CCTV from a level crossing in Worcestershire has caught the moment a dog walker pushes through the barriers to cross the tracks - with a train slamming on the brakes just moments after.

Network Rail released the footage of the near miss from the Blakedown crossing as a safety warning to people who might attempt the same.

Caught on camera at 10:27am on Tuesday 13 February, the pedestrian shoved the safety barriers out of the way and walked across the tracks with their dog in tow.

Senior railway staff have described the incident as "reckless", adding that "the entrance to the level crossing displays a red warning light when it is unsafe to cross, along with barriers to keep people safe which the person ignored."

Natalie Stretton is the head of operational risk for the Central route at Network Rail. She said: "There’s never any excuse for this kind of reckless behaviour. The difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy and I can’t downplay the danger they put themselves in."

She continued: "I’d like to use this video as a reminder to anyone who uses level crossings to do so safely. No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must obey the safety systems in place such as lights and barriers which are there to protect the communities we serve.

"When crossing the railway, I'd urge people to think about their own safety as well as the impact their actions could have on their family, the wider community and train drivers. It really isn’t worth the risk."

It's not the first time the Blakedown level crossing has been misused. In 2017, Network Rail released another video of a young person running across the tracks and diving under the barriers just before they fully lowered.

Officials described the individual's actions as "selfish", with " little respect for his own safety or the safety of others by doing this irresponsible act."

Watch CCTV footage from 2017 showing a young person diving under the safety barriers just before they closed.

The health and safety director at West Midlands Railway, Jamie Ainsworth, said regarding the recent incident: "The safety of the general public, our customers and colleagues is always our priority and incidents such as this are hugely alarming which could have had catastrophic consequences.

"I hope this video will remind the public to concentrate, wait behind barriers and follow instructions at level crossings to stay safe at all times.

He continued: "Incidents like this can also have a big impact on train drivers and I urge the public to bear this in mind when using level crossings."

Network Rail's guidance on pedestrian use of level crossings

People should:

Concentrate – it’s easy to get distracted, especially by phones, music and conversation

Always follow signs and instructions displayed at level crossings

Check both ways before crossing – if there is a train coming, don’t cross

Understand the warnings (lights, barriers, alarms) - check by visiting level crossings for pedestrians to find out more

Cross quickly, keeping children close and dogs on a lead

