Man pleads guilty to owning dangerous dog after it bit four people in Leicester

A man has pleaded guilty to owning a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury, after four people were bitten on Narborough Road in Leicester.

On the evening of Thursday 4 January, Ali Mohammed Ahmed was walking his dog to the shops when it attacked three women and one man.

Three of the victims were taken to hospital after the attack, but were later discharged.

At Leicester Magistrates' Court, the 51-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of the offence, under section 3 of the 1991 Dangerous Dogs Act.

Ahmed was given a four-month sentence suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £100 to three victims. He also has to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, and has been banned from owning any breed of dog for the next three years.

Police were called to the scene on the night of the incident - near to the junction with Equity Road. The dog, which has been confirmed to be a Cane Corso, was seized.

Leicestershire Police stated: "The dog was taken to a secure kennel but has been put down following the investigation."

A 44-year-old woman also faces charges in connection with the incident - she will be appearing at Leicester Magistrates’ Court later this month.

