Police in Derbyshire have launched a murder investigation after a 23-year-old man was found shot dead in a field in Bretby.Police were called to a field off Brizlincote Lane at 6.28pm on 29 January. Charles Kinston was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and has been released on bail as inquiries continue.

DCI Matt Croome, from the East Midlands Major Crime Team, said: "We understand that this incident has had a significant impact on Mr Kinston’s family, friends and the wider community.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, we are limited about the information that can be passed to the public at this time.

"However, I want to be clear that the two individuals involved in this incident are known to one another, and officers have mitigated any risk to the wider public at this time.

"Any further updates will be passed as soon as the investigation allows."

