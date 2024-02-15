A 23-year-old farmer who was shot dead in a field near Bretby has been described as a "devoted" father who "prided himself on his enthusiasm and passion" in everything he did.

Charles Kinston, a member of Netherseal Young Farmers Club, was found fatally injured in a field off Brizlincote Lane on 29 January. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a post on Facebook, Leicestershire and Rutland Young Farmers Club paid tribute to his "enthusiasm and passion".

The club said: "We are devastated and saddened to announce [Mr Kinston's] life was tragically taken from him on Monday 29th January."

It added that he was "a highly thought of member of Netherseal YFC for over 12 years."

Police were called to a field off Brizlincote Lane at 6.28pm on 29 January. Charles Kinston was pronounced dead at the scene. Credit: ITV News Central

The statement continued: "The source of laughter for a strong club, Charles prided himself on enthusiasm and passion for everything he put his mind to!

"A man with a comeback for any witty comment, who devoted his love to everyone around him especially his beloved side kick Beth and son, Albert."

The post said that the Kinston family wished to have their privacy respected at this difficult time, but suggested friends share "fond memories or humorous times with Charles."

Derbyshire Police said a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and he has since been released on bail whilst their inquiries continue.

DCI Matt Croome, from the East Midlands Major Crime Team, said: "We understand that this incident has had a significant impact on Mr Kinston’s family, friends and the wider community.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, we are limited about the information that can be passed to the public at this time. However, I want to be clear that the two individuals involved in this incident are known to one another, and officers have mitigated any risk to the wider public at this time.

"Any further updates will be passed as soon as the investigation allows."

