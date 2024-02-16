Campaigners plead with councillors to rethink plans to close twenty-five Birmingham libraries
ITV News Central's Lewis Warner speaks to campaigners hoping to keep Birmingham's libraries open
Campaigners are pleading with councillors in Birmingham to rethink plans to close 25 of the city's libraries as part of plans to balance its books.
The authority plans to cut services down to just one library for each of the 10 parliamentary constituencies in the city.
It's part of council plans to balance the books to save £300m over the next three years.
In an interview with ITV News Central, school librarian Caroline Chilton spoke about Kings Heath library: "It's massively important. When our students reach us at 11, the majority of children who come in are avid readers, say Kings Heath library was somewhere they grew up coming to."
When asked about the impact of a potential closure, Ms Chilton added: "Just devastated for the community, for all of us."
There are currently 35 libraries in the city, plus the flagship Library of Birmingham located in Centenary Square.
Under the proposals, 25 would close, with the remaining 11 becoming joint library and neighbourhood advice hubs.
Kathy Hopkin from Save Birmingham said: "The Save Birmingham campaign is really encouraging people to register their assets as assets of community of value.
"That means if the council needs to sell those assets it puts a moratorium of 6 months of them being able to sell the building.
"Really gives the community a chance to talk to us to talk about community led options, and get together a business plan and looking running those services themselves."
The 35 existing libraries are located across the city, as follows:
Acocks Green library in Yardley constituency
Aston library in Ladywood
Balsall Heath library in Hall Green
Bartley Green library in Edgbaston
Birchfield library in Perry Barr
Boldmere library in Sutton Coldfield
Castle Vale library in Erdington
Druids Heath library in Selly Oak
Erdington library in Erdington
Frankley library in Northfield
Glebe Farm library in Hodge Hill
Hall Green library in Hall Green
Handsworth library in Perry Barr
Harborne library in Edgbaston
Kings Heath library in Hall Green
Kings Norton library in Northfield
Kingstanding library in Erdington
Library of Birmingham in Ladywood
Mere Green library in Sutton Coldfield
Northfield library in Northfield
Perry Common library in Perry Barr
Quinton library in Edgbaston
Shard End library in Hodge Hill
Sheldon library in Yardley
Small Heath library in Hodge Hill
South Yardley library in Yardley
Sparkhill library in Hall Green
Spring Hill library in Ladywood
Stirchley library in Selly Oak
Sutton Coldfield library in Sutton Coldfield
Tower Hill library in Perry Barr
Walmley library in Sutton Coldfield
Ward End library in Hodge Hill
Weoley Castle library in Northfield
Yardley Wood library in Yardley
Birmingham City Council says it is being open and transparent, but has declined make a comment today.
It's long-awaited budget proposal, which has already been delayed, will be revealed on Monday.
It's suspected to be the largest cut any local authority has ever made, with the following cuts anticipated:
£57m to disappear the children and families department.
£29m to be lost from the operations department which looks after things like roads and bins.
£15m to be cut from the council's own management - which accounts to a 50% cut - meaning hundreds of job losses.
Residents can also expect a possible council tax increase of 10% this year and the year after.
Full details will be unveiled on Monday.
