Pictures from Nottinghamshire Police

CCTV footage shows the distressing moment a pensioner, 76, opens his front door to be confronted by a masked man who barges into his house.

Nottinghamshire Police have released the footage in the hope of tracking down a suspect after the man was assaulted at his home in Hyson Green during the theft.

The pensioner was pushed against the wall of his hallway, before being pushed into his living room where he fell to the floor and hit his head. His 96-year-old mother was also in the house at the same time.

It happened around 4:30pm on Monday 12 February, leaving the victim with a lump to his head and an injured finger.

The victim’s wallet was stolen before a man is seen running out of the property.

He was seen running down an alleyway from Vincent Gardens onto Randal Street, across Craven Road and then onto Birkin Avenue before he headed down a path.

Detectives are analysing CCTV, dashcam, and doorbell camera footage in the area and carrying out forensic inquiries.

Reassurance patrols have also been stepped up in the area as detectives progress with their investigation.

The suspect is described as being white, of tall and slim build, wearing a black hooded top, baseball cap, distinctive khaki-coloured trousers, and trainers.

Detective Inspector Chris Berryman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This kind of offence is thankfully very rare, but we are treating this incident extremely seriously and we are working hard to track down the man responsible.

“We are calling on the public to help us find this violent offender. We don’t want this to happen to anyone else.

“This was a particularly nasty attack on a vulnerable victim in his own home which left him with injuries. His 96-year-old mother was also in the property at the time.

"Think how you’d feel if this was your mother, father, grandmother, grandfather or member of your family who had been targeted in this way. "