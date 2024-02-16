Murder investigation launched into the death of Derbyshire father

Police in Derbyshire have launched a murder investigation following the death of a father from Creswell who was critically injured on Elmton Road on Saturday 27 January.

David Thompson, 50, was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries following an incident near to Ours Bar, at around 1.30am.

He had remained in hospital in a critical condition, but died in the early hours of Wednesday 14 February.

Paying tribute, Mr Thompson's daughter, Emma Thompson said: "Even though Dad was 50, he was full of life and enjoyed spending time with his family. He would do anything for anybody.

"We would like to ask for privacy at this time while we grieve for our loss."

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Maria Pleace, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Thompson at this difficult time. They are being supported by family liaison officers as we continue our investigation into the events which led to his death.

"It is vital that we fully understand what happened that evening and the timeline to an assault which appears to have left David with injuries he wasn’t able to recover from and tragically proved fatal."

DI Pleace added: "I would urge anyone with any information about this incident, no matter how small or trivial you think it might be, to get in touch with us."

Officers from Derbyshire Police's local Safer Neighbourhood policing team are carrying out patrols in the area. Anyone in the community with any concerns or information is urged to speak to officers.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and would like to hear from anyone who may have any information about the assault, or any disorder in the Elmton Road area that night.

