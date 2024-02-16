A student nurse has appeared in court charged with conspiracy to kidnap.

Safia Ihmadei was arrested at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton on Wednesday 14 February.

The 36-year-old was later charged and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust said it was "aware of the ongoing investigation" and it was helping West Midlands Police with its inquiries.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "A 36-year-old woman will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court this morning (16 Feb) charged with conspiracy to kidnap.

"Student nurse Safia Ihmadei was arrested at New Cross Hospital on Wednesday evening after officers were called around 5pm.

"We are working with The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust as our enquiries continue.

"People with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/237437/24."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...