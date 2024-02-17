Huge cannabis farm worth £2.5 million discovered in Telford

A huge cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £2.5 million was discovered in Telford.

The grow was found after officers received a report of a possible break-in overnight at an abandoned industrial unit, just off the High Street in Newport.

When officers entered the building around 2,800 mature cannabis plants were discovered, and it is expected that the number of plants could increase as further searches are carried out.

There was also further evidence at the scene of a grow that had already been cropped, and that people may have been living there.

Around 2,800 mature cannabis plants were discovered Credit: West Mercia Police

The electricity within the building had also been tampered with.

No one was discovered to be in the building, and no arrests have been made.

Chief Inspector Richard Bailey, said: “Cannabis farms like to this are often linked to serious and organised crime gangs, the drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality.

"The cultivation of these crops can also lead to the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

A cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £2.5 million was discovered in Newport, in Telford Credit: West Mercia Police

“Shutting down this grow today shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities.”

Police say the community can help by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on the police website.