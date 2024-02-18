Boy, 2, missing after falling into River Soar in Leicester while with family

A 2-year-old boy is missing after falling into the River Soar in Leicester.

Police were called to Aylestone Meadows, close to Marsden Lane just after 5pm on Sunday.

Officers said a search and rescue operation was started but "sadly despite the best efforts of those at the scene at the time the child was not located."

The boy was with family at the time he fell into the water.

Officers confirmed a man was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and that the search will be aided by additional specialist teams in the morning.

Specialist officers are also supporting the child’s family.

Leicestershire Police wants anyone with any information to get in touch, by calling 999 quoting incident 476:180224.