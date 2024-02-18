Two drug dealers have been jailed for their involvement in running a County Lines drugs line between Birmingham and Warwickshire.

Theo Kelly, 28, of Overbury Road, Birmingham, and Joshua Smith, 26, of Fairbourne Tower, Birmingham, were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court.

West Midlands Police's County Lines Taskforce executed search warrants at a flat in Fairbourne Tower in June 2022.

Large quantities of crack cocaine and heroin were found, along with mobile phones linked to the Q drugs line.

The drugs line would send out bulk broadcast messages advertising the availability to users with call data, showing regular travel of the line between Birmingham, Warwick and Leamington Spa.

The investigation revealed that around 2.3 kilos of Class A drugs were supplied with a street value of around £170,000.

Officers from our County Lines Taskforce worked with Warwickshire Police, who initially investigated Kelly in 2020.

Officers began their investigation into the Q drugs line in 2022 and following enforcement in July that year, Kelly and Smith were arrested and charged.

Smith pleaded guilty at a hearing in August 2022 but Kelly entered non-guilty pleas.

Kelly was found guilty at a trial at Birmingham Crown Court in April 2023, and in May of 2023, he entered guilty pleas to earlier offences from 2020.

During the hearing, Smith admitted to supplying just under 1kg of crack cocaine and heroin for his involvement, and it was the comments of the judge that the remaining 1.3 kilos were supplied by Kelly, who oversaw the entire operation.

Kelly receiving six years and 10 months imprisonment, and Smith, four years and six months.

County Lines are the phone lines that drug dealers use to sell drugs around the country.

If you are concerned drug dealing is happening where you live contact police via Live Chat on their website or call 101.

If you'd prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.