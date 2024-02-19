A man charged with the murder of Cody Fisher, 23, in a Birmingham nightclub has told a jury 'I was just trying to act tough with my friends' but denies delivering the fatal stab wound to the footballer.

Remy Gordon, 23, is one of three defendants on trial at Birmingham Crown Court charged with murder after Cody Fisher was stabbed on the dance-floor of Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day 2022.

Gordon, and co-defendants Kami Carpenter and Reegan Anderson all deny murder and a charge of affray.

In cross-examination on Monday, Gordon was accused of prophesying Mr Fisher's killing.

He sent messages to his snapchat group after a brief encounter with Mr Fisher in Popworld in Solihull on Christmas Eve two days beforehand, asking: "Who knows this little pipsqueak?"

Charles Sherrard, defending Carpenter, said the fact Gordon messaged to say he was "due to shank him up" indicated his intent to stab Mr Fisher.

Gordon denied the accusation, he said: "It was just an expression. I didn't mean it with intent or malice.

"It doesn't mean I necessarily may have wanted to hurt him. Just means I was annoyed."

Gordon added that his messages to associates after the Popworld encounter were not truthful, instead an attempt to look 'tough' by implying he had started a row with Mr Fisher for 'pushing' into him.

Gordon said: "I lied, I wanted to seem like the alpha male. I was just trying to act tough with my friends.

"I have matured a lot since that conversation."

Remy Gordon, 23, Kami Carpenter, 22 and Reegan Anderson, 19, deny all charges against them. Credit: Elizabeth Cook

When asked about why a fight did not break out between Gordon and Mr Fisher in Popworld, Mr Sherrard added: "They're big guys, you didn’t fancy your chances without a shank did you?"

Gordon replied: "That’s incorrect, I do not carry knives."

On the night of the incident that left Cody Fisher dead at Crane nightclub, Gordon told the jury that his only act of violence against Mr Fisher was a single kick 'in his legs.'

He said he was an 'innocent victim' of Mr Fisher's aggression, who he said was 'overreacting.'

Mr Sherrard said to Gordon: "you killed Cody Fisher."

Gordon replied: "that's incorrect. When he fell over I was nowhere near him, so how can that be."

Gordon agreed with Mr Sherrard's statements that nobody saw a weapon that night, and nobody saw a stabbing, but he denied that he was the one who stabbed Mr Fisher despite being the only member of his friendship group who had any 'beef' with him.

Gordon maintained he found out after the incident that Kami Carpenter 'actually stabbed [Cody Fisher]'.

The trial continues.