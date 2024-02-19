The father of a missing two-year-old boy who fell into a river in Leicester entered the water to try and rescue his son, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Aylestone Meadows, close to Marsden Lane just after 5pm on Sunday.

The boy was with his family when he fell into the River Soar.

Leicestershire Police confirmed on Monday that a man who entered the water after the boy to try and rescue him, was his father.

Police said he was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and has since been discharged.

Rescue teams search the River Soar after a boy, 2, fell into the water Credit: BPM Media

Leicestershire Police Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr said specialist dive teams are continuing the search for the boy throughout Monday.

Issuing a statement near the scene of the search, Ms Kerr said: “I would like to begin by extending my thoughts to the family, who we recognise must be going through a very distressing time at this particular moment.

“We do have specialist officers with that family and we are ensuring that we share any information and developments with them.

Leicestershire Police Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr speaking at the scene of the search. Credit: PA

“We have today reinforced our resources searching for that little boy.

“We are using specialist divers within the River Soar and we continue to use the helicopter and aerial technology to try and locate the little boy.

“Our priority for Leicestershire Police is to make sure that we find this little boy.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…