A man has died and two people are in hospital after a multiple-vehicle collision in Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to Soho Road in Handsworth last night (18 February) after an Audi hit a number of vehicles at around 8.20pm.

A passenger in his 30s who was in a stationary vehicle sustained serious injuries and has now been pronounced dead.

Two other people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He will be questioned following his treatment.

West Midlands Police are asking anyone with information to help their investigation to contact them.

