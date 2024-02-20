The sons of one of the three victims killed by Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane in June 2023 have described the news that the Court of Appeal will review his sentence as "actual justice."

Calocane’s sentence to an indefinite hospital order will be referred to the Court of Appeal for being "unduly lenient", Attorney General Victoria Prentis said.

University of Nottingham students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber suffered fatal knife wounds to the chest and abdomen whilst walking home at around 4:00am on Ilkeston Road on 13 June 2023.

Just over an hour later, school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, was stabbed in the chest on Magdala Road - Calocane then stole Mr Coates' van, using it to drive into pedestrians.

Speaking to ITV News, James and Lee Coates, sons of Ian Coates, said the news of the review "shows that there is some good happening", adding that "it's the first positive news we've got out of this whole debacle."

He described it as: "Just something to look forward to, something that's showing us there's a little bit of hope that some sort of justice is going to be done.

"And the failures from these different agencies, we're starting to feel like there is some accountability."

His brother Lee added: "We feel like our voices are being heard a little bit more, now. For months we were just, sort of battered away, either from the police or from the powers [that] be. So yeah, it's good that, like James said, finally, hopefully, there will be some actual justice."

When asked about their concerns regarding Calocane's original sentence of an indefinite hospital order, James said: "I felt that [Calocane] became the victim, it was more revolved around 'what can we do to help him, what can we do to help with his treatment to make sure he's kept away from a prison for his own safety.'"

He added: "At the end of the day, he's a killer - manslaughter is not a word I use in my vocabulary when I talk about this. He's a killer and he should have punishment for what he's done - there has to be some sort of prison element to this.

"He has to be punished for what he's done. He's gotten away with three murders and three attempted murders."

Also speaking to ITV News, Emma Webber, the mother of 19-year-old victim Barnaby Webber, says the families feel 'listened too' and 'heard'.

