Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane’s sentence to an indefinite hospital order will be referred to the Court of Appeal for being “unduly lenient”, Attorney General Victoria Prentis said.

Calocane, a paranoid schizophrenic, killed students Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in the early hours of 13 June last year.

He was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in January 2024 after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided to accept his guilty pleas to manslaughter.

Attorney General Victoria Prentis said: "Valdo Calocane’s crimes were horrific and have shocked a nation. He brutally killed three innocent people and violently attacked three other victims.

"Their experiences will stay in our minds for a long time to come."

Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both aged 19, and Ian Coates, aged 65, were killed by Valdo Calocane.

She continued: "This was a case that evoked strong feelings amongst so many people and it was no surprise that I received so many referrals under the unduly lenient sentence scheme to consider the hospital order handed to Calocane.

"My duty as a law officer in considering whether sentences may be unduly lenient is to act independently of government, even when it is not easy or popular.

"Having received detailed legal advice and considered the issues raised very carefully, I have concluded that the sentence imposed against Calocane, for the offences of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and attempted murder, was unduly lenient and will be referred to the Court of Appeal.

"My thoughts remain with all of Calocane’s victims, as well as their families and friends, who have shown such immeasurable strength during this devastating time."

Prosecutors had accepted Calocane's pleas of not guilty to murder and guilty to manslaughter at a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court, on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to "serious" mental illness.

He also admitted three counts of attempted murder relating to pedestrians he deliberately targeted with Mr Coates' van.

University of Nottingham students Grace and Barnaby suffered fatal knife wounds to the chest and abdomen, while school caretaker Mr Coates was stabbed in the chest.

After the killer was sentenced, Barnaby Webber's mother Emma Webber said outside court that "true justice has not been served today," adding the families of Calocane’s victims had been "let down" by the CPS and police.

She said they were "horrified" by the decision to accept manslaughter charges, and said that "at no point" had the family been given any notion "that this could conclude with anything other than murder."

Speaking that same day, Ian Coates' son James said of the killer: "All we can hope is that in due course, some sort of justice will be served. This man has made a mockery of the system, and he has got away with murder."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…