Police are reviewing CCTV of the moment they believe a missing two-year-old boy fell into the River Soar, as more specialist teams join the third day of the search operation.

Leicestershire Police said they have "obtained footage which we believe shows the young boy falling into the water".

Officers were called to Aylestone Meadows, close to Marsden Lane just after 5:00pm on Sunday 18 February after the toddler fell into the river while with his family.

Leicestershire Police confirmed on Monday that a man who entered the water after the boy to try and rescue him was his father.

The force has issued a new appeal to the public, asking anyone who spoke to officers on Sunday at Aylestone Meadows to get in touch.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, specialist diving teams from Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, the National Police Air Service and drones have been involved in the search as it moves into its third day.

Watch crews searching for the missing toddler on Monday 19 February

On Tuesday 20 February, the Kent and West Mercia Police Search and Rescue team and the Metropolitan Police Marine Recovery dogs have joined the operation.

Specialist mapping equipment from the Environment Agency has also been used to identify "key search areas."

Leicestershire Police stated: "Specialist officers continue to support the boy’s family and our thoughts continue to remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

"We continue to receive several offers of support to assist with the search. We are extremely grateful for these offers but do ask for safety reasons that people do not attend the scene due to the water levels."

Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr said: "We have had tremendous support from the local community, and we thank everyone who has assisted with our enquiries.

"This is an extremely difficult time for the family, our thoughts are very much with them, and we continue to support them.

She continued: "A number of teams from across the force and region have assisted us during this operation and our priority remains to locate the young boy.

"Thank you to all our officers and specialist teams who continue to work extremely hard at the scene in what are very difficult circumstance for everyone involved."

