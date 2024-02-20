The search for a two-year-old boy who fell into the River Soar in Leicester has entered its third day after efforts to find him continued overnight.

Officers were called to Aylestone Meadows, close to Marsden Lane just after 5pm on Sunday 18 February after the toddler fell into the river while with his family.

Leicestershire Police confirmed on Monday that a man who entered the water after the boy to try and rescue him was his father.

The force has now issued an appeal to the public, asking anyone who spoke to officers on Sunday at Aylestone Meadows to get in touch.

Crews searching the River Soar on Monday 19 February

A spokesperson for the force said: "We know a number of people spoke to officers at the scene across the past day providing information.

"In order to ensure we have the full details of everyone who has spoken to us, we are asking that those people make further contact with the police so this can be checked."

The force also issued a n appeal to identify a dog walker using the footpath near Packhorse Bridge at 5pm on Sunday 18 February.

Police are urging this individual to get in touch, as "they may have information which could help".

Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr, who is leading the police operation, said: "Thank you to everyone who continues to support us during our ongoing search.

"Specialist officers remain in the area and will continue the search throughout the evening. If anyone has any information which may assist us, they are urged to get in touch."

