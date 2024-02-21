A two-year-old boy who fell into the River Soar has been named by Leicestershire Police as Xielo Maruziva.

It comes after officers were called to Aylestone Meadows in Leicester at 5:00pm on Sunday 18 February to reports that a child had fallen into the river.

Crews from across the country have been joining Leicestershire Police in their efforts to find the two-year-old boy.

The missing toddler's family have today described their son as a "cheeky, funny" boy and "a bundle of joy", and thanked members of the community for their support.

Xielo’s mother said: "Xielo is a cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring and independent little boy. He never fails to make me laugh or smile and always loves a cuddle and some kisses.

"Xielo loves playing with his toys and watching cartoons including Bino and Fino.

"Me, his dad and the whole family are so heartbroken at what has happened. We thank everyone who has supported us and helped us during this time. We are extremely grateful for this.

"All we want is for Xielo to be found as soon as possible. Thank you."

The two-year-old's father, who was taken to hospital after trying to rescue his son, added: "Xielo is a bundle of joy to us. He is a charming and creative little boy and has just started at nursery. He loves cuddles, playing with his toys and going to the park.

"As a family we have been completely devastated over the past few days as the search for Xielo continues. It is hard to describe the pain and suffering we are going through.

"We would like to thank the search teams at the scene. We would also like to thank members of the public for all of your support. It is your prayers which are keeping us strong.

"We kindly ask that people wait for updates through the authorities in relation to the search as we continue to be overwhelmed with enquiries and messages at this time.

"Thank you all for your ongoing love and support."

Leicestershire Police have confirmed the search for the toddler is still underway as it enters its fourth day, despite worsening weather conditions.

A statement from Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr stated that the "priority for us all remains to find this little boy."

