A lifelong Nottingham Forest fan, 92, who gave up her season ticket when she started to lose her eyesight 15 years ago, was invited back to the club for an emotional return.

Vera Hill's wish was to hear Mull of Kintyre one more time, which is played at the City Ground before every game.

She was invited by the club for Nottingham Forest's 2-0 win against West Ham United at the City Ground on Saturday 17 February.

She told ITV News Central: "I couldn't believe it, I could not believe it, they (the club) have been brilliant. Will, who organised it all, has been absolutely brilliant.

She adds: "He took me all around to the back of the stand and took me to stand on the pitch and that was really moving for me, to listen to Mull Of Kintyre.

"Then my grandson appeared by the side of me, I didn't know he was going to be there as well."

Vera, who has lost almost all of her sight couldn't see the players on the pitch but was given headphones with commentary by the club, so she could keep up with the action.

Vera spent many years following Nottingham Forest with her family Credit: Family photo

She enjoyed many years as a Nottingham Forest fan, including winning back to back European Cups in 1979 and 1980.

But her experience at the City Ground on Saturday is something Vera says she will never forget.

