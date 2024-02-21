The search for a two-year-old boy who fell into the River Soar in Leicester has entered its fourth day.

The toddler was with his family at the time. Police were called to Aylestone Meadows, on Sunday 18 February.

A major search operation has been underway, with crews from across the country joining Leicestershire Police in their efforts to find the child.

For the past four days, teams have been searching for the missing toddler, including dive teams and marine recovery dogs.

Play Brightcove video

Timeline of events:

Sunday 18 February

Police are called to Aylestone Meadows, close to Marsden Lane just after 5:00pm on Sunday 18 February after the toddler fell into the River Soar while with his family.

Officers report that "Sadly, despite the best efforts of those at the scene at the time the child was not located."

A statement from Leicestershire Police said: "The operation is ongoing and will continue with additional specialist teams in the morning."

The public are urged not to join the search due to rising water levels and risk to their safety.

Monday 19 February

Specialist diving teams are on the scene as the search continues. Crews using night vision goggle search the area, with support from the National Police Air Service and drone units.

Divers from Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire support teams from Leicestershire, with police dogs also joining the search.

It is reported that a man was taken to hospital after the incident - and has since been discharged.

Police issue an appeal to the public for anyone who spoke to officers to get in touch.

In particular, they urge a dog walker who was walking along the footpath near the Packhorse Bridge at around 5:00pm on Sunday 18 February to come forward, stating: "You may have information which could help us."

The boy had been with family when he fell into the River Soar and has yet to be located Credit: Jacob King/PA

Tuesday 20 February

Police reveal they are reviewing CCTV of the moment they believe the missing two-year-old fell into the River Soar, as more specialist teams join the third day of the search operation.

Kent and West Mercia's Police Search and Rescue teams and Metropolitan Police Marine Recovery dogs join diving teams searching the river and surrounding area.

The Environment Agency is also involved - supplying mapping equipment to help teams identify the key search areas.

It's then confirmed that the man who entered the water after the boy to try and rescue him was his father.

A statement reiterates that despite offers of support to assist with the search, Leicestershire Police "ask for safety reasons that people do not attend the scene due to the water levels."

Wednesday 21 February

Leicestershire Police confirm the search is still underway as it enters its fourth day, despite worsening weather conditions.

A statement from Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr confirmed the "priority for us all remains to find this little boy."

ACC Kerr added that the appeals for witnesses resulted in "a large number of responses and have identified a number of people who were in the area at the time who have provided us with information."

She continued: "While the weather conditions today do make the search more difficult for us, this will absolutely not stop our dedicated and specialist teams at the scene from doing everything they can.

"Our search operation today does very much remain ongoing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…