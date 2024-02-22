Play Brightcove video

Alison Mackenzie is joined by three Midlands politicians to debate if anything can be done to stop more local authorities going the same way as Nottingham and Birmingham City Councils, who are now laying out huge cost-cutting budgets.

Plus, a by-election win for Labour in Wellingborough - but without gaining many more votes than previously - what does this mean for General Election predictions?

Alison's guests this month:

- Brendan Clarke-Smith MP - Bassetlaw (Conservative)

- Paulette Hamilton MP - Birmingham Erdington (Labour)

- Cllr Michael Mullaney - Leicestershire County Council (Liberal Democrat)

