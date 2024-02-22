A man charged with the murder of a footballer in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day, has told a court he bought a large knife because he thought it was 'cool'.

Kami Carpenter, 22, is one of three defendants on trial at Birmingham Crown Court charged with the murder of Cody Fisher, 23, who was fatally stabbed on the dance-floor of Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day 2022.

Carpenter and his co-defendants, Remy Gordon and Reegan Anderson, all deny murder and a charge of affray.

The prosecution has previously alleged it was Kami Carpenter who delivered the fatal stab wound to Cody Fisher's chest during an altercation involving multiple men on the dance-floor.

But giving evidence on Thursday (22 February), Carpenter told the jury 'I would never use a knife', despite admitting to owning one.

Carpenter's defence barrister Charles Sherrard KC had the long and 'vicious' Anglo Arms knife shown to the jury in the court room.

He asked Carpenter why he bought it, to which he replied: "I just thought it was cool, how big it was.

"I just found it fascinating at the time."

Mr Sherrard asks: "Have you ever used it for anything?" Carpenter replies "no".

Mr Sherrard continued: "Did you ever intend to use it as a weapon?"

Carpenter said: "No".

Carpenter then agrees that the knife has since 'created a problem for [Kami Carpenter] in this case.'

He told the jury: "I would never use a knife."

Semi-professional footballer Cody Fisher, 23, was stabbed to death on Boxing Day in 2022. Credit: Handout

Carpenter also told the court that after the fatal incident at Crane nightclub, he was 'scared' and 'stressed'.

He said: "It was a very stressful time to hear that somebody had died and lost his life.

"Knowing that I was there, fighting, it did take a toll on me"

Carpenter told the court he did not start any of the violence that night. He added he did not kill Cody Fisher or know 'for certain' who did.

He added he was 'confused' to hear in the group chat on social media, which involved all three defendants, that someone had died.

"I instantly assumed that Remy had done something, or if he had not done something, he knew what was going on."

Remy Gordon, 23, Kami Carpenter, 22 and Reegan Anderson, 19, deny all charges against them. Credit: Elizabeth Cook

Carpenter said he only got involved in the violence as retaliation to being punched, adding: "Cody swung a punch at Remy [Gordon] and he hit me in my face, and that’s when I started lashing out, and swinging punches.

"I restrained Remy. Because the fight was getting out of hand, I was trying to stop the fight."

Asked if booking a flight to Jamaica shortly after the incident, Mr Carpenter said: "I was scared for my life."

"When I was speaking to Remy on Telegram he was saying that people are going around saying we were responsible for what had happened, he said everybody should lay low or disappear for a while.

"I remember telling him about booking a flight to Jamaica in February. He advised me to 'do it now'".

Asked why he was 'scared', Carpenter said Remy Gordon's brother had been posting Kami's picture 'all over social media' accusing him of the crime.

Carpenter agreed with Mr Sherrard that he was feeling 'worried' in the days leading up to his arrest.

The trial continues.