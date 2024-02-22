A young dad who died in a 'serious' crash in Birmingham has been named by police as Hizar Hanif.

The 31-year-old was killed after an Audi crashed into a number of vehicles on Soho Road, Handsworth, at around 8.20pm on Sunday 18 February.

Mr Hanif's family have paid tribute to the husband and dad, saying "he went above and beyond for his family and friends”.

His wife has described how his smile "lit his face and made his eyes sparkle."

She added: "His cute little laugh and the way he made me feel safe and loved, Hizar was truly one of a kind.

"He accomplished so much in the little time he was given and made the most of life. We travelled the world and we created memories, we laughed endlessly and mostly we lived.

"He had so many dreams so much more he wanted to accomplish but his chapter sadly came to an end.

"He is survived by his distraught son who will make daddy proud. I'm writing this while I am clutching his Baccarat smelling hoody and praying I never forget his voice or his smell.

"It was a life well lived, hand on my heart I can truly say he will have had no regrets."

Two other people were taken to hospital with injuries following the crash. West Midlands Police said a woman who was treated for her injuries remains in a serious condition.

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

The force is appealing for anyone with information that could help their investigation to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...