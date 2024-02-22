The Portland tiara is a piece of jewellery which holds huge historical significance, having been worn by the Duchess of Portland at the coronation of Edward VII in 1902.

Winifred Cavendish-Bentinck commissioned Cartier to make the £3.5million tiara, a gold and silver design with cushion and briolette-cut diamonds, specifically for the coronation, in which she served as Queen Alexandra's canopy bearer.

But 116 years after that poignant moment, it would be stolen in a carefully-planned heist involving a gang of criminal masterminds.

In 2017, a year before the theft of the diadem and a brooch made from its diamonds, Kelly Duong and her partner Ashley Cumberpatch were on what seemed to be a family day out to the Harley Gallery on The Wellbeck Estate near Worksop in Nottinghamshire.

Duong and Cumberpatch were actually on a mission to survey their target - the diamond-encrusted jewellery which sat in an armoured glass display unit.

Filming with a small Go-Pro camera, Duong and Cumberpatch walk around the exhibition, appearing to stop and marvel at the pieces on show.

Later on, outside the gallery, the filming continues. Ms Duong can be heard commenting saying: "I'm going to look round at the sheep in a minute, so it looks like I'm filming everything."

Then again short while later she says: "I'm doing it on purpose so it looks like I'm filming you two," before finally walking on and filming an apparently innocuous side window.

A year later, a gang of masked raiders smashed their way into the gallery through that very same window.

CCTV shows how, armed with power tools, the gang cut through the glass display cabinet and stole the Tiara and brooch - taking just eight minutes to complete the heist.

Within hours the jewels were taken to Paris Jewels at Hatton Garden in London, where they were passed to professional handlers Tevfik Guccuk and Sercan Evsin who were tasked with selling them.

Detectives later raided the shop but were unable to find the Tiara and brooch. Police now believe the jewellery was broken up into individual diamonds before being flown out to Turkey within 24 hours.

CCTV shows the moment the stolen jewels entered the shop in Hatton Garden. Police later enter the premises in search of the goods.

In December 2018, police raided Ashley Cumberpatch's home and arrested him. Officers even joked if he had any knowledge of the Gallery heist.

In 2022, the trio of criminals who broke into the Gallery - Ashley Cumberpatch, Kurtis Dilks and Andrew McDonald - were tried and found guilty of conspiracy to burgle the Harley Gallery.

Tevfik Guccuk & Sercan Evsin from Paris Jewels were also convicted of converting criminal property.

Dilks was also part of a four-strong gang found guilty of robbing the homes of ex-footballers Ashley Cole & former Derby County midfielder Tom Huddlestone. All five men were sentenced to a combined total of more than 90 years.

Outside Nottingham Crown Court, ITV News Central correspondent Phil Brewster asked Kelly Duong if she wants to apologise for her involvement in the heist.

On Thursday 22 February, Kelly Duong was given a two-year suspended prison sentence, having been spared an immediate jail term after a judge accepted she was heavily influenced by Ashley Cumberpatch.

It is very unlikely that the Portland Tiara will ever to be seen in its original form again.

