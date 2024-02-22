Women who stole an expensive coat from a student in a Nottingham pub have been captured playing 'rock, paper, scissors' on CCTV, to decide who got to keep it.

Police have released images of two people they are looking to trace after the £500 Stone Island was taken at The White Hart Pub in Lenton on Wednesday 7 February.

CCTV footage shows the coat slipping off its owner's chair before being picked up by the thieves who then played the 'rock, paper, scissors' game, to decide who would keep it.

PC Jemma Fenn from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an expensive jacket and it is a shame it was not handed in to staff as lost property.

"We believe the two people in the image will be able to assist our inquiries and I’d ask anyone who recognises them to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

