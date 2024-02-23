A man accused of killing semi-professional footballer Cody Fisher inside of a Birmingham nightclub has claimed a co-defendant has "manufactured" lies to disguise his involvement in the murder.

Kami Capenter, aged 22, told jurors that he did not make a confession to his friend Remy Gordon about the killing of Cody Fisher, who was stabbed in the chest at Birmingham's Crane nightclub on Boxing Day 2022.

It comes after Gordon said earlier in the trial at Birmingham Crown Court that he was "not the killer" and that Carpenter had admitted during a conversation in a takeaway that he stabbed 23-year-old Cody Fisher and left the knife at the scene.

Prosecutors allege Gordon, Carpenter and a third defendant, Reegan Anderson, murdered Mr Fisher in "revenge" after a minor altercation at a nighclub in Solihull two night earlier.

Pictured are all three defendants, Remy Gordon (left), Kami Carpenter (middle) and Reegan Anderson (right). All three deny the charges. Credit: Elizabeth Cook

Claiming he had later changed his clothes because they were wet and smelled of alcohol and body odour, not because he was worried about DNA being found on them, Carpenter denied telling Gordon he caused Mr Fisher's death.

Carpenter said to the jury: "Remy is lying."

Answering questions from prosecutors, Carpenter agreed with the suggestion that the "lethal" knife used to kill Mr Fisher must have been taken past nightclub security checks.

In response to a question about who killed Cody Fisher, Carpenter said: "I can't be certain who killed Cody Fisher but from what I have seen in the evidence and the lies that Remy has manufactured to exonerate himself.

"The only reason I believe somebody would do that is to actually disguise their own intentions and what they have done."

Carpenter was asked if one of his group had taken the murder weapon into the club. He said: "Looking back now it's definitely not the company that I should have been keeping."

Carpenter told the court he had traded punches with Mr Fisher, but denied stabbing him.

Asked why his DNA was found on a knife sheath, discovered in a street near the Crane and related to the murder weapon, Carpenter said: "I don't know how my DNA got on the knife sheath.

"I didn't discard the knife sheath and I didn't plant the knife sheath where it was recovered."

Carpenter later said: "I am sorry for what happened to Cody, I truly am, but I didn't stab him.

" I had been hit and started pushing out and swinging punches back. There wasn’t any plan at all."

Carpenter, of no fixed address, denies charges of murder and affray.

Gordon, 23, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, and Anderson, 19, of no fixed address, also deny both charges.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...