A man has been arrested after failing to to turn up at court, charged in connection with an XL bully attack in Birmingham that left a girl, 11, and two others injured.

Farhat Ajaz, 62, was arrested in Bordesley Green on Friday 23 February.

He will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court charged with three counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control relating to an incident on 9 September 2023.

An 11-year-old girl suffered shoulder and arm injuries in the attack by an American XL bully and Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed, while two men were also injured after the dog allegedly broke free from its collar twice.

The dog remains in secure kennels.

Prosecutor David Devine said a postal requisition was sent to Ajaz, of Bordesley Close, Birmingham, on 23 January and requested a warrant was issued for his arrest.

District judge David Wain granted the request, saying he was satisfied Ajaz knew about the hearing and that no contact had been made with his solicitor regarding reasons why he may not be able to attend.

