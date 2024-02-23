Two West Midlands Police officers are under investigation for gross misconduct over their use of force on a fan at after a Walsall FC match in 2023.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation after Barrow fan Edward Papas made complaints he was assaulted by officers at the Bescot Stadium on 4 March.

He says it happened while he was being escorted back to his car after the game along with other away fans.

Since launching its investigation in January, the police watchdog has served notices advising the two constables that their conduct is being investigated at the level of gross misconduct, and they will be interviewed in due course.

Investigators have looked at police body worn footage and CCTV footage from the incident as part of their enquiries.

During the game in March last year, Mr Papas was arrested for assaulting police after an altercation following an exchange of words with a steward.

He has since been cleared after his case went to court in January 2024.

After being cleared he made his complaint about the officers, prompting the police watchdog to launch its investigation.

IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: "Footage from the incident has been circulated in the media and a thorough investigation is being carried out into the officers’ use of force, and also complaints that police withheld evidence from the criminal case against Mr Papas.

"We have spoken to him about our work and will continue to provide regular updates. At the end of our investigation we will decide whether the officers have a case to answer in respect of the conduct allegations."

