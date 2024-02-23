Police searching the River Soar in Leicester after a boy, 2, went missing five days ago, say they will continue their searches over the weekend, "putting in every effort we can to find him".

Two-year-old Xielo Maruziva has been missing since Sunday 18 February, after he fell into the river at Aylestone Meadows

Xielo's father was taken to hospital after entering the water to try and rescue his son.

Crews from across the country have been joining Leicestershire Police this week in their efforts to find the two-year-old boy.

Leicestershire Police released an update on social media on Friday 23 February, saying the circumstances and weather conditions have been incredibly challenging for search and rescue teams this week and praised their "absolute determination".

Over the weekend, specialist divers and boats will continue to search the River Soar for missing Xielo, alongside specialist marine dogs.

Leicestershire Police says National Police Air Service helicopter and drones will continue the search from the skies for the missing boy.

The boy was named by police on Wednesday 21 February as Xielo Maruziva.

Xielo’s mother issued a statement, which said: "Xielo is a cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring and independent little boy. He never fails to make me laugh or smile and always loves a cuddle and some kisses.

"Xielo loves playing with his toys and watching cartoons including Bino and Fino.

"Me, his dad and the whole family are so heartbroken at what has happened. We thank everyone who has supported us and helped us during this time. We are extremely grateful for this.

"All we want is for Xielo to be found as soon as possible. Thank you."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…