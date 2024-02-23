A driver who killed a university student with his vehicle after it crashed into a bus stop has been convicted of driving whilst disqualified following his prison release.

Sukvinder Mannan killed 21-year-old Rebecca McManus and left her friend Harriet Barnsley with life-changing injuries when his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution vehicle smashed into a bus stop on Hagley Road West in Quinton in 2014.

The 42-year-old had been racing another driver and reaching speeds of up to 100mph before losing control and smashing into the bus stop.

In December 2015, at Wolverhampton Crown court, Mannan, from Romsley in Worcestershire, was jailed for eight years and banned from driving for ten years after pleading guilty to death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was released in 2019 after serving half his sentence.

Last week, West Midlands Police Officers followed a Mercedes on Rubery Lane in Rubery on February 15th and received information for the vehicle that suggested it was being driven by a disqualified driver.

After pulling over the car after seeing it go through a red light, Mannan confirmed he was disqualified and said he was using the vehicle to travel for work.

He also admitted not having any insurance for the vehicle.

At Birmingham Magistrates Court last week, Mannan was jailed again for 12 weeks and banned from driving for a further 770 days after pleading guilty to the offences of driving whilst disqualified, having no insurance and failing to comply with a red traffic light.

West Midlands Police Investigating Officer Jason Berry stated: "Mannan showed total disregard for the order from the court which banned him from driving for 10 years. He now faces more time behind bars and I hope he uses this time to reflect on his actions".

