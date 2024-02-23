UB40 have released their first single in three years ahead of their forthcoming 45th anniversary album.

Their new single, 'Gimme Some Kinda Sign' is a cover of a 1967 soul classic by Brenton Wood.

It will feature on the Birmingham group's upcoming 14-track record titled, ironically titled UB45, which will include new tracks and re-recordings of fan favourites like 'Red Red Wine' and 'Kingston Town'.

The song was chosen by lead vocalist Matt Doyle, who suggested it to the band's co-founder Robin Campbell, unaware that it had been on his wish list of songs for the band to do since 1983.

Pictured is members of UB40 at a Primary School in Birmingham last year after teachers added them to the music curriculum. Credit: PA Images

Campbell said: "I was delighted when Matt suggested Gimme as a song he’d like to cover as it had been on my to do list for 40 years and I still have the 7"45 vinyl."

"It says something about his musical knowledge that he picked a song recorded more than 20 years before he was born."

Speaking on the recording Doyle said: "Recording was an absolute blast and I love what we’ve done with this song by an incredible old soul singer, who’s 83 now, and if he hears it, I think Brenton Wood would be happy with it for sure".

The band also recorded an accompanying music video in Birmingham.

The group will be celebrating their new album with an anniversary UK tour that begins in November.

What is the history of UB40?

Formed in 1978 in Birmingham, the reggae band rose to prominence with their covers of hits including Red Red Wine and (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You.

After starting out in their home town, they began performing a number of gigs in London which got them noticed by prominent artists including The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde who invited them to tour with her band.

After many years of success, the original band split in 2008 when co-founder Ali Campbell quit over a disagreement about management and was later joined by Mickey Virtue and the late Astro to form a tearaway outfit.

Following the death of Astro in November 2021 and the departure of Virtue from the group, Campbell has continued under the title UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

Campbell was also initially replaced by his brother Duncan in 2008, who joined the remaining members under the UB40 name, but Duncan later retired from the group due to ill health.

In 2021, Duncan was replaced by Kioko musician Doyle as the group’s new lead singer.

In addition to Doyle, the new album also features new addition Jamaican keyboard player Jahred Gordon.

