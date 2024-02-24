A budgie nicknamed 'Budge Lightyear' has been rescued from the National Space Centre in Leicester after being spotted by a visitor.

The vibrant bird was found looking 'lost' in the building before the concerned visitor alerted staff at the space centre, who then contacted the RSPCA.

The animal, named by staff as the "feathered voyager", was rescued and taken to the RSPCA’s Woodside Animal Centre in Leicester.

Despite him being ringed and numbered, his details aren’t registered so the RSPCA is unable to contact his owner.

Budge Lightyear was found at the National Space Centre Credit: RSPCA/PA

Ellie said: “It is highly likely that he is an escaped pet and we would love to reunite him with his owner, so we urge anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us.

“Thanks to the swift action of everyone involved, Budge Lightyear has now embarked on a new adventure at our Woodside Animal Centre, where he is getting a lot of TLC.

“His epic journey serves as a reminder of the importance of compassion in safeguarding our feathered friends, wherever they may roam!”

Anyone who believes 'Budge Lightyear' to be their bird is being encouraged to contact the charity.

The National Space Centre, Leicester Credit: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/Press Association Images

Malika Andress, from the National Space Centre, said: “We cannot thank RSPCA staff enough for their help with Budge Lightyear, who was found by a visitor in our car park. We got excellent advice on the phone on how to make Budge comfortable in the short term, and then a member of the local team was able to get to us really swiftly to pick them up.

“Our team rallied round to ensure Budge enjoyed their time with us, but, despite being scientists, engineers, educators and specialists in our field, looking after budgies is outside our expertise - we know a lot about other flying things.”

