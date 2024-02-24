A man from Nottingham has been jailed for eighteen months for chasing people with a pair of scissors and threatening them with a padlock in the city centre.

Sam Sharpe, aged 27, brandished a pair of scissors after an argument with another man.

Sharpe then proceeded to charge at him while making multiple slashing motions through the air.

This threatening behaviour carried on for several minutes, while Sharpe continued to chase the man up and down the road before leaving the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police says it was already looking for Sharpe in connection with a separate violent incident a few weeks earlier.

In that incident, Sharpe walked into a Sainsbury's in Derby Road, Lenton and made numerous threats to damage the shop and assault the people inside.

Sharpe then squared up to one staff member and pushed a padlock he was carrying against their forehead, while threatening to hurt them with it.

The victim suffered no injuries during the incident.

Pictured is Sam Sharpe, who now faces eighteen months in prison. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

After Nottinghamshire Police caught up with Sharpe, he was charged with threatening a person with a sharply pointed article in a public place and assault by beating.

Sharpe, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to both of these charges and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court to eighteen months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Paul Crofts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The kind of violent behaviour demonstrated by Sharpe during both these incidents has absolutely no place within our communities and will not be tolerated."

"By choosing to arm himself with a weapon, and then chase after another person with it, he knowingly created what must have been a very scary situation for the other people in attendance."

"Fortunately, his actions didn’t lead to anyone sustaining any injuries, but this was still a very serious and dangerous offence."

"Likewise, nobody was ultimately hurt when he was involved in another violent incident – this time holding another potential weapon in his hand, in the form of a padlock."

"This level of violent intent is completely unacceptable, so we’re pleased to see Sharpe has now been locked up for his behaviour."

