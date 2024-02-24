Police officer seriously injured in Walsall hit and run

A police officer has suffered serious leg injuries after a hit-and-run in Walsall this morning (24 February).

The on duty officer attempted to speak to the driver of a vehicle in Reservoir Place at around 10:30am.

The officer was then hit by the car and pushed against a police vehicle. The car then left the scene.

It has since been found abandoned and immediate enquiries to identify and trace the driver continue.

The officer has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, from Walsall Local Policing Area (LPA) said: "An officer has been injured while going about their duties and this is completely unacceptable.

"We're waiting for further updates on the extent of his injuries and our thoughts are with them and their family. We'll be offering them all the support we can, alongside colleagues who were there at the time."