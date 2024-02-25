A controlled explosion has been carried out in Derby after a device was found in the River Derwent.

A 100m cordon was in place and Derwent Street and Exeter Bridge were closed as Derbyshire Police and the bomb squad worked to establish the circumstances around the suspected WW2 device.

Derbyshire Police said: "A cordon is currently in place in Derby city centre. An unknown device has been found in the River Derwent and a 100m cordon has been put in place as a precaution.

"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been called to assess the device. Derwent Street and Exeter Bridge is currently closed. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route."

The force later updated to say the roads had reopened and the cordon had been lifted after a controlled explosion was carried out.

