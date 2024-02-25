Man arrested after police officer seriously injured in hit and run

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Walsall.

The officer was struck by a car and pushed against a police vehicle after attempting to speak with a driver in Reservoir Place on Saturday morning (February 24).

West Midlands Police say the vehicle suspected of being involved was stopped in Oldbury on Sunday morning (February 25) just after 5.15am. The force says drugs were also found during a search.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of drugs with intent to supply. A second man, 21, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and in connection with the drugs.

Both men remain in custody for questioning.

The officer suffered serious injuries to his legs and while West Midlands Police says it hopes his injuries "won't be life changing", it added that he is in the "early days" of recovery.

A second officer was also hurt but their injuries weren't serious.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after an officer sustained leg injuries following a hit-and-run in Walsall. A car hit the officer and then drove off in Reservoir Place at around 10.30am yesterday.

"We acted on information and stopped the vehicle suspected of being involved in Oldbury at just after 5.15am today. During our searches we found some drugs.

"A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of drugs with intent to supply. A 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and in connection with the drugs, and they're now both in custody for questioning.

"The officer sustained injuries which we're hopeful won't be life-changing, but these are still early days in his recovery and assessment at hospital is continuing today. Another officer also received treatment but fortunately they were not seriously injured."

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, from Walsall Local Policing Area (LPA) added: "To learn a colleague has been injured while on duty is always distressing. He sustained some nasty injuries which we expect will take some time to recover from, and we'll be offering the officer, his family and colleagues all the support we can.

