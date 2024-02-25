A man has been arrested after a woman was found with serious injuries at a restaurant in Hucknall.

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to the former Bella Mia restaurant, on Annesley Road, shortly before 2am today (25 February) to a report that a woman was being assaulted.

A woman was found with significant facial injuries before n ambulance was called and she was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the assault and was taken into custody. He is being questioned on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police continue to investigate the incident at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Vincent Clark, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“This was a serious assault that left the victim with nasty injuries.

“We were quick to make an arrest in this incident and would like anyone with any information that could aid our officers in their investigation to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 52 of 25 February 2024.”