A popular lake has been shut off "until further notice" following an incident overnight, police have said.

Officers are at Rudyard Lake, in Rudyard, Staffordshire, and all footpaths have been taped off.

No details have yet been released by Staffordshire Police but witnesses say officers, paramedics and firefighters were all at the scene on Saturday night (24 February).

Organisers with the Rudyard Lake Trust, which manages the site, issued an update to visitors on their Facebook page on Sunday.

It said: "Due to an incident overnight the Lake and surrounding area has been closed until further notice to both pedestrians and vehicles.

"Our car park and facilities have been shutdown until further notice. Thanks in anticipation for your understanding."

Families are being warned that Rudyard Lake has been shut off 'until further notice' due to an 'incident overnight'. Credit: BPM Media

Officers at the scene say entrances have been shut to the public "due to an incident overnight".

The force has urged the public to stay away from the area this morning while an investigation is ongoing.

One guest at the adjoining Hotel Rudyard - which can be accessed along with its car park - said: "I was in my room and noticed firefighters and an ambulance last night."

The car park near to the mini-railway station is also open but the footpath leading to the lake from that facility has been taped off.A statement on the incident is expected from the emergency services today.

